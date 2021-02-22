Advertisement

Taco Bell unveils Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.
Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to make a chicken sandwich with a twist.

The fast-food chain is preparing to test its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The taco features fried chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, coated in tortilla chips and topped with chipotle sauce.

Taco Bell describes the shell as puffy bread that’s shaped like a taco.

Starting March 11, Taco Bell will test the new taco at participating restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s expected to roll out nationwide later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Howard Melton was arrested Saturday.
Man arrested on child molestation and firearms charges
One car hit a man on the sidewalk.
One killed in car accident Sunday evening at Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive
People select shirts and sweatshirts being given away at a Gallery Furniture store after the...
Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas
Local musicians and businesses make a comeback after a slow down due to the pandemic last year.
Local musicians and businesses make a comeback after slow year
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
DeFuniak Springs man claims $2 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump sought to halt the tax record turnover to the New York state...
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
Goodyear acquires Cooper in all-American tire deal
Engine parts were strewn over a Denver suburb after a malfunction on Saturday.
911 calls: Plane engine explodes over Colorado
Passengers described seeing debris falling from the plane to the ground below as the crew...
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded