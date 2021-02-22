‘Water Wars’ case heard in U.S. Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - A 2013 lawsuit filed by the state of Florida against Georgia in what has become known as the “Water Wars” got its day in court before the U.S. Supreme Court Monday. Georgia accused the state of doing a poor job of regulating oyster harvesting in the state, but Florida countered that Georgia’s water use has been unreasonable and unrestrained. Apalachicola River Keeper Georgia Ackerman says the future of Apalachicola Bay and every bay is at stake.

“Ultimately how we share the water in the Apalachicola, Chattahoochee, Flint system is really important, so it has ramifications for all states, frankly. The Apalachicola River and bay have suffered due to decreased flow from upstream reservoirs,” Akerman said. “And the oysters are a poster child for healthy estuaries. If your oyster population isn’t doing well, it’s typically indicative of challenges across all species.”

The state has closed oyster harvesting in Apalachicola through 2025. The bay once accounted for 90 percent of the oysters served in Flordia and ten percent of the nation’s supply.