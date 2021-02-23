Bay County residents rally to help Texas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The citizens of Bay County were called on by i-Heart Radio Personality Dr. Shane to rally help for distressed Texans who are in dire need of water after a devastating freeze last week.

WPAP and Bill Byrd Kia combined their efforts to bring a tractor-trailer loaded with water to the citizens of Texas. Lack of drinking water is a real threat to the health and welfare of those still living in less-than-optimal conditions.

Bay County residents started bringing water to the Lynn Haven Walmart parking lot early Tuesday morning. Many people brought water and some who didn’t, brought cash so other supplies could be bought. Locals say this is just one way to pay back the Texans who helped our area after Hurricane Michael.

“We’re like, yeah, let’s take them some water after that massive ice storm that they’ve had. There’s so many people just begging for pure, clean, drinking water. That’s exactly what we’re loading up today, because of you and all the donations coming in. A lot of people just dropping money off money too,” Dr. Shane said.

According to Dr. Shane, the idea of sending water to the Lone Star state originated at Bill Byrd Kia and they ran with the idea.

