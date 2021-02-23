Bay County to consolidate COVID-19 testing sites

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Beginning March 1, Bay County will consolidate COVID-19 testing to the Lynn Haven Sports Park site, at 2201 Recreation Dr., Lynn Haven. The testing site will continue to offer free, by-appointment, rapid-result coronavirus tests to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Cases in Bay County are declining as is the demand for testing,” Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said. “We will continue to fulfill the community’s testing needs in Bay County, but we also need to weigh the cost of these operations against the demand and make changes as necessary.”

The Lynn Haven site can test up to 500 people per day, and the demand at both sites combined has been around 300 daily for the last couple of weeks. Bay County has offered, with assistance from the state of Florida and federal government, free testing since July via a third-party provider.

To make an appointment for a test, visit bayhealthcovid19.com. Photo identification is required upon arrival for an appointment.

The tests are available to children 5 and older, though minors must be accompanied by an adult.