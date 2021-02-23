Advertisement

Local organization talks the importance of spaying and neutering on World Spay Day

By WJHG Newsroom
Feb. 23, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Today is recognized as World Spay Day, and here locally, one organization has made it its mission to offer spay and neuter operations at a low cost. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was from Operation Spay Bay to tell us more about why spaying pets is so important.

Operation Spay Bay is a community effort of several local rescues coming together for the goal of reducing the population of kill shelters on a daily basis. They offer low-cost spay and neutering services to pets as well as microchipping, rabies shots, and more.

To make an appointment, you can call (850) 215-1022.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

