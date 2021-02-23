Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cold front that brought rain this morning has cleared our area and now cooler, drier air is filtering into the panhandle. Skies will be clear tonight & lows will fall into the mid 40s. Expect plenty of sun Tuesday w/highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be North & shift West at 5 mph. The forecast will remain mostly dry and gradually get warmer over the course of the week. Highs will climb into the 70s w/lows in the 50s/60s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.