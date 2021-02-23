Oxford House concerns voiced at Panama City Commission meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents of one Panama City neighborhood have had some new neighbors move in. Those residents voiced their concerns about the new neighbors at Tuesday morning’s Panama City Commission meeting.

“This presents a lot of problems within the neighborhood.”

“I have four kids, two small girls, not super stoked about this to be completely honest with you.”

“We need help for these individuals, but not when we have little children in our neighborhood on Eighth Street.”

These were just some of the concerns voiced by neighbors.

The house, located at 820 Woods Avenue, is being leased by a non-profit organization called Oxford House. According to its website, these sober homes are dedicated to helping individuals overcome drug and alcohol addictions.

City officials say they hear the concerns and will do everything to put safety first.

“We’re going to do whatever we need to do to make sure people feel safe in their homes,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “If there are things we have to put up with, that people are going to follow the rules, and that they’re going to be good citizens just like everybody else.”

Neighborhood residents say they are all for people getting drug and alcohol rehabilitation, but they do not want it in their neighborhood.

