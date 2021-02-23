Poplar Springs senior leads the way with long range shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Poplar Springs one of the few area boy’s teams still working this week, looking ahead to a round two state playoff game.

Coach Owen and his Atomics coming off a win over Jay this past Thursday night in their 1A region semifinal. That has them hosting Central Tuesday night in a region final. The Atomics now 21-8, and still celebrating the team’s first district championship in decades. All that due to a well balanced team that has many scorers. No doubt about it though, the team leader is senior Zaimes Hall, who averages 24 points per game. And according to MaxPreps, leads the nation in made three point shots with 151 this season. That’s five per game, and a three point shooting percentage of 42 percent. I asked Zaimes where he thinks all this sharpshooting skill comes from?

“I’m sure the Lord had something to do with it.” Zaimes told me via Zoom. “But my dad has a lot to do with it because I’ve always been around it. And my papa loves basketball. My sisters played and loved it. My brothers play. I mean we are all just a big basketball family. So that probably has a lot to do with it.”

It’s not just divine guidance and good genes though, there’s another key ingredient here!

“A lot of work.” Hall says. “When I was younger I used to not shoot threes when we practiced. We just would shoot from the free throw line just to try and get my form down. Because we didn’t want to mess up my form shooting from too far out. So we always shot a lot, a lot inside to get my form down. And as I’ve gotten a lot older and stronger we’ve worked more on the three pointer and that work’s paid off.”

Hall’s coach says this about his senior leader.

There’s not enough nice things that I can say about him. He’s put in the work. I’ve noticed, this is my 6th year, and he’s been the hardest working kid, not only at practice, but at the amount of time that he spends on his game. After practice, before practice, he works on it at his house. He studies the game.”

The game Tuesday night with 17-0 Central at Poplar’s gym set for 7 o’clock.

