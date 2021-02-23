Advertisement

States to get 14.5 million doses of vaccine this week

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — States will receive about 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, marking a nearly 70% increase in distribution of doses over the last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations -- and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses this past week.

The number of doses states will receive will increase from the 8.6 million a week they received during Biden’s first week in office. Last week, the White House announced that states would receive 13.5 million doses of the vaccine.

The White House announced last week that it’s in the process of doubling to 2 million the number of doses sent directly to pharmacies. Psaki also noted White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told governors on Tuesday that pharmacies will see an increase in allocation by about 100,000 doses this week.

President Joe Biden has said that every American who wants a vaccination can get one by the end of July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We now know the identity of the man who died after being hit during a vehicle crash Sunday...
Pedestrian, waiting to cross road, dies after being hit during traffic crash
One car hit a man on the sidewalk.
One killed in car accident Sunday evening at Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive
A tornado left behind thousands of dollars in damage at Frank Brown Park.
Panama City Beach tornado leaves behind expensive damage
A small piece of the Holy Land came to our area this weekend, with the pandemic part of the...
Religious items from Bethlehem brought to local church
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart

Latest News

Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old former beauty queen, appeared by video conference for an...
Judge says wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ to stay in jail
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
“States will now receive 14.5 million doses this week, up from 8.6 million doses per week when...
White House COVID briefing: States to get 14.5 million doses
In this image made from video, cars drive through the used vehicle lot at a LaFontaine auto...
New or used? Either way, price hikes squeeze US auto buyers