Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar as skies are clearing out behind yesterday’s cold front. Ready the shades as plenty of sunshine comes our way today.

But for early morning commuters, we’ll still need to dress with sleeves out the door. Temperatures are a bit chilly to start off with largely 40s out the door around sunrise. Some of our cool spots are a bit closer to the upper 30s, while some beaches may barely hold on to a 50 degree start.

We’ll warm fast in the sunshine today and by lunchtime many of us will be able to shed the extra layer. Temperatures will warm quickly into the 60s for lunch and on up to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

With the lack of a big wave of colder air behind this latest front, we’re going to see a wonderful warming trend set up for the rest of the week as dry air and sunshine should lead toward above average temperatures in the 70s. The only exception to that will be beach locations as an onshore flow over cooler Gulf water temperatures, near 60°, will lead toward highs on the sandy shores likely in the upper 60s near 70°.

High pressure settles in across the Gulf Waters and the clockwise flow around this high will generally set up a west to southwesterly wind heading into the mid to late week forecast. Thankfully humidity stays low until the weekend. But as the moisture slowly increases into the end of the week we’ll start to see a few more clouds arrive in our skies yet no significant systems to create any substantial rain chances.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with pleasant highs around the low 70s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us sunny and spring like with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons for the rest of the week.

