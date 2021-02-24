Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 23rd
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Soccer/Girl’s
4A Region Final
Arnold 2 Bishop Kenny 1
3A Region Final
South Walton 0 Bolles 1
High School Soccer/Boy’s
Arnold 6 Menendez 1
3A Region Final
South Walton 3 Bolles 4
6A Region Final
Niceville 1 Fletcher 1 (Niceville wins on PK 4-3)
High School Basketball/Boy’s
5A Region Semifinal
Choctaw 56 Mosley 52 F/OT
4A Region Semifinal
Pensacola 48 Marianna 51
1A Region Final
Central 59 Poplar Springs 52
High School Baseball:
Cottondale 4 Marianna 14
Rutherford 14 Wewahitchka 4
Bozeman 15 Vernon 1
Chipley 10 Sneads 2
Arnold 10 South Walton 0
High School Softball:
Wewahitchka 8 Blountstown 0
