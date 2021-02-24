Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 23rd

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Girl’s

4A Region Final

Arnold 2 Bishop Kenny 1

3A Region Final

South Walton 0 Bolles 1

High School Soccer/Boy’s

Arnold 6 Menendez 1

3A Region Final

South Walton 3 Bolles 4

6A Region Final

Niceville 1 Fletcher 1 (Niceville wins on PK 4-3)

High School Basketball/Boy’s

5A Region Semifinal

Choctaw 56 Mosley 52 F/OT

4A Region Semifinal

Pensacola 48 Marianna 51

1A Region Final

Central 59 Poplar Springs 52

High School Baseball:

Cottondale 4 Marianna 14

Rutherford 14 Wewahitchka 4

Bozeman 15 Vernon 1

Chipley 10 Sneads 2

Arnold 10 South Walton 0

High School Softball:

Wewahitchka 8 Blountstown 0

