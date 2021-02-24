Advertisement

Bay County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board discuss upcoming projects

By Antonio Reese
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several topics were on the agenda at Tuesday’s Bay County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting.

The board discussed potential changes to several local parks and projects currently underway.

A key item on the agenda: the continued development of a new skate park in Bay County. It’s still in the early phases but soon could see significant progress.

”The plan for the skate park was presented today and it received conceptual approval, and it is now moving forward with staff to proceed with specification and design and construction estimating,” said Scott Clemo, chairman for the board.

Clemo added the next big item on the board’s agenda will be a five-year update to their master plan.

He said they will review how existing county parks are to be utilized and establish a plan for possibly re-purposing them.

The meeting also covered recent park project updates since Hurricane Michael and an update on the Southport Recreational Complex set to debut in the future.

