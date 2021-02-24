Bay County Sheriff’s Office talks about COVID-19 cases in the county jail

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some of our viewers have been concerned with the number of COVID-19 cases in the Bay County Jail.

Out of 1,200 inmates in the jail right now, 23 have COVID-19. Officials say staff at the jail have been doing everything they can to keep those inmates secluded so the virus doesn’t spread.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says right now the county jail is at an all-time high with the number of inmates there, and COVID-19 can be hard to manage when new inmates are coming in every day.

“That is not to say that we can’t have spikes. In fact, right now, we are dealing primarily in one pod of about 23 cases due to inmates coming in contact with other inmates that have caused us to lock down several pods out there. But overall, we have been very pleased with the management with COVID at the jail and we are going to continue to be vigilant,” Sheriff Ford said.

Sheriff Ford tells us since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had less than 100 COVID-19 cases at the county jail.

