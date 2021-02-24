Advertisement

Bay County Sheriff’s Office talks about COVID-19 cases in the county jail

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is doing what they can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus...
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is doing what they can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Bay County Jail.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some of our viewers have been concerned with the number of COVID-19 cases in the Bay County Jail.

Out of 1,200 inmates in the jail right now, 23 have COVID-19. Officials say staff at the jail have been doing everything they can to keep those inmates secluded so the virus doesn’t spread.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says right now the county jail is at an all-time high with the number of inmates there, and COVID-19 can be hard to manage when new inmates are coming in every day.

“That is not to say that we can’t have spikes. In fact, right now, we are dealing primarily in one pod of about 23 cases due to inmates coming in contact with other inmates that have caused us to lock down several pods out there. But overall, we have been very pleased with the management with COVID at the jail and we are going to continue to be vigilant,” Sheriff Ford said.

Sheriff Ford tells us since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had less than 100 COVID-19 cases at the county jail.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We now know the identity of the man who died after being hit during a vehicle crash Sunday...
Pedestrian, waiting to cross road, dies after being hit during traffic crash
William Mark Johnston is charged with use of computer online to solicit a sex act from a child.
Bozeman athletic trainer charged after allegedly sending inappropriate messages, touching student
One car hit a man on the sidewalk.
One killed in car accident Sunday evening at Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive
A tornado left behind thousands of dollars in damage at Frank Brown Park.
Panama City Beach tornado leaves behind expensive damage
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart

Latest News

If approved, one additional mill would be added to the current millage rate for Bay County...
Taking a closer look at the Bay District Schools tax referendum
The ‘Private Property Debris Removal Program’ (PPDR) is starting to wrap up, after helping...
Private Property Debris Removal Program is wrapping up in Bay County
Getting around South Walton could get a little easier this summer with free public...
Public transportation expanding in South Walton
The City of Lynn Haven had an art exhbit at the Senior Activity Club in honor of Black History...
The City of Lynn Haven celebrates Black History Month with an art exhibit