Advertisement

Busy March ahead for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan says...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan says numbers are exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Airline travel is picking up as spring break approaches and that’s a good sign for the local economy.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan says numbers are exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels.

He tells NewsChannel 7 scheduled flights for March are comparable to typical July numbers at ECP. Eighty flights are scheduled at the airport in March, which is more than last March and even exceeds the numbers for March of 2019.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Mark Johnston is charged with use of computer online to solicit a sex act from a child.
Bozeman athletic trainer charged after allegedly sending inappropriate messages, touching student
Three men were arrested for allegedly skimming credit card information.
Three arrested in Bay County skimmer investigation
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
COVID-19 has had a profound effect on Bay District Schools students.
New COVID-19 safety, quarantine protocols for Bay District Schools
Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the district has more than 200 “missing" students.
Bay District Schools superintendent says over 200 kids are “missing”

Latest News

Springfield Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted in connection with several...
Search for Springfield burglary suspect
Eligible homeowners or eligible rental homes can receive assistance with repair, rebuild, or...
Rebuild Florida hosts pop-up locations for Hurricane Michael repair applications
Flags were at half staff at the State Capitol Wednesday to honor talk show host Rush Limbaugh,...
Florida State Capitol flags lowered amid controversy
They say a deer ran into the road, causing the front of the bus to hit the deer.
No injuries reported after school bus hits deer