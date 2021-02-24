Busy March ahead for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Airline travel is picking up as spring break approaches and that’s a good sign for the local economy.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan says numbers are exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels.

He tells NewsChannel 7 scheduled flights for March are comparable to typical July numbers at ECP. Eighty flights are scheduled at the airport in March, which is more than last March and even exceeds the numbers for March of 2019.

