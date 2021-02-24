Destination Panama City offering live, outdoor music event for local talent

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For local musicians, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented them with challenges. Many of their concerts and events have been canceled throughout the past year. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from Destination Panama City to tell us about how this organization has found a way to help.

Sunset Serenade is a free, outdoor music event featuring local talent. On Wednesday, February 24, Ashley Feller will be playing for an hour while the sunsets over St. Andrews Bay.

Organizers say there is plenty of room to social distance safely, and there will be masks and hand sanitizer available. They ask that you bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

There will also be an option to watch the event via live stream.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview. You can find Chase Pospichel performing this Friday, 2/26, at Daddy Frank’s Bar from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. If you miss him Friday, you can catch him this Saturday, 2/27, at the St. Andrew’s Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can connect with Chase here:

Facebook: Chase Pospichel

Instagram: create.with.all.of.you

YouTube: Chase Pospichel

