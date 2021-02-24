Advertisement

Man fakes his kidnapping to get out of work, police say

By KNXV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (KNXV) - An Arizona man was arrested for reporting false information after police say he faked his own kidnapping earlier this month.

The elaborate scheme included a dramatic back-story about loads of cash hidden in the desert, but the most surprising part of the story may be the man’s reason for faking the kidnapping in the first place.

Brandon Soules, 19, was found earlier this month roughed up and helpless, telling police that he was kidnapped.

Soules explained that he was kidnapped over a large amount of money that his father hid somewhere around town.

“He informed us that he was hit in the head and stuffed in a car in front of his home ... but when we located video surveillance in front of his home, we were able to see no such thing,” said Cmdr. Mark Tercero with Coolidge Police Department.

When he was later brought in for questioning, police said he admitted that he fabricated the story because he did not want to go to work.

“Our community is still safe and there are not two masked men running about kidnapping people,” Tercero said.

On top of the fear, it was also a waste of resources.

According to the New York Times, Soules did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Mark Johnston is charged with use of computer online to solicit a sex act from a child.
Bozeman athletic trainer charged after allegedly sending inappropriate messages, touching student
Three men were arrested for allegedly skimming credit card information.
Three arrested in Bay County skimmer investigation
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the district has more than 200 “missing" students.
Bay District Schools superintendent says over 200 kids are “missing”
We now know the identity of the man who died after being hit during a vehicle crash Sunday...
Pedestrian, waiting to cross road, dies after being hit during traffic crash

Latest News

Jennifer Granholm
Lawmakers discuss Granholm confirmation process ahead of expected floor vote
An Arizona man is in jail after police say he faked a kidnapping to get out of work.
Arizona man fakes kidnapping to get out of work
William Burns is sworn in before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to...
CIA nominee pledges to provide ‘unvarnished’ intelligence
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Lucky to be alive, Woods faces difficult recovery