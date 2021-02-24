Advertisement

More trees to be planted in Panama City

Many trees were destroyed in Hurricane Michael.
Many trees were destroyed in Hurricane Michael.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael destroyed a large population of trees in the area. The City of Panama City is continuing its efforts to replant as many as possible.

The city commission accepted a grant Tuesday morning from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Community Services Division of Administration.

This roughly $40,000 grant, along with $10,000 from the city, will provide 120 trees to three locations in Panama City: H.D Mathis Park, Millville Waterfront Park, and about four blocks within The Cove.

“It’s going to bring back that feeling of a canopy in the next couple of years that they lost,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean De Palma said. “It’s going to be aesthetically enhancing to the neighborhood. We are putting back substantial size trees; we aren’t putting back twigs.”

The city has a goal to Re-Tree PC by planting 100,000 trees by 2025.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

