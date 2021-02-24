Advertisement

No injuries reported after school bus hits deer

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - No one was hurt after a Jackson County school bus hit a deer Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the school bus was driving south on State Road 286 near I-10. They say a deer ran into the road, causing the front of the bus to hit the deer.

Troopers say the bus driver was able to pull the bus over. They say there were 13 children, a bus monitor, and the bus driver on board when the accident happened. No one was injured in the crash and the bus was able to drive away from the scene.

