One dead, three injured in Okaloosa County crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead and three people are hurt after a crash in Okaloosa County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say Wednesday around 7:35 a.m., on Highway 90 near Clint Mason Road, two vehicles were driving west and one vehicle was driving east. They say a car driven by a 38-year-old woman from Holt stopped in the westbound lane and a van driven by a 43-year-old woman from Crestview rear-ended the car.

Troopers say the force from the hit pushed the Holt woman’s car over the center lane divider and into the eastbound lane. They say the Holt woman’s car hit head-on with an SUV driven by a 58-year-old woman from Crestview.

The Holt woman died from her injuries. Three people inside the SUV reported minor injuries. The driver of the van reported no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.