Advertisement

One dead, three injured in Okaloosa County crash

One person is dead and three people are hurt after a crash in Okaloosa County.
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a crash in Okaloosa County.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead and three people are hurt after a crash in Okaloosa County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say Wednesday around 7:35 a.m., on Highway 90 near Clint Mason Road, two vehicles were driving west and one vehicle was driving east. They say a car driven by a 38-year-old woman from Holt stopped in the westbound lane and a van driven by a 43-year-old woman from Crestview rear-ended the car.

Troopers say the force from the hit pushed the Holt woman’s car over the center lane divider and into the eastbound lane. They say the Holt woman’s car hit head-on with an SUV driven by a 58-year-old woman from Crestview.

The Holt woman died from her injuries. Three people inside the SUV reported minor injuries. The driver of the van reported no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Mark Johnston is charged with use of computer online to solicit a sex act from a child.
Bozeman athletic trainer charged after allegedly sending inappropriate messages, touching student
Three men were arrested for allegedly skimming credit card information.
Three arrested in Bay County skimmer investigation
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the district has more than 200 “missing" students.
Bay District Schools superintendent says over 200 kids are “missing”
We now know the identity of the man who died after being hit during a vehicle crash Sunday...
Pedestrian, waiting to cross road, dies after being hit during traffic crash

Latest News

They say a deer ran into the road, causing the front of the bus to hit the deer.
No injuries reported after school bus hits deer
Bay County health officials have confirmed a raccoon killed in the area has tested positive for...
Rabid raccoon found in Bay County
performer
Destination Panama City offering live, outdoor music event for local talent
RYLEE LANG IS A THIRD-GRADE STUDENT AT PATRONIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN PANAMA CITY BEACH. HER...
850STRONG STUDENT OF THE WEEK RYLEE LANG