Public transportation expanding in South Walton

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Tourist Development Council is looking to expand public transportation on County Road 30A and Scenic Gulf Drive.

This summer people will be able to ride trolley-style vehicles to get around South Walton. The goal of the program is to help alleviate parking problems and road congestion.

There will be two routes during the pilot program this summer:

Scenic Gulf Drive – Between Silver Sands Premium Outlets and Miramar Beach RBA

Stop 1: Silver Sands Premium Outlets

Stop 2: Embassy Suites / Surf Hut vicinity

Stop 3: New RBA

Stop 4: Whale’s Tail vicinity

30A – Between Grayton Parking lot on Hwy. 283 and Eastern Lake Road

Stop 1: Grayton Beach Hwy. 283 parking lot

Stop 2: Grayton Brewpub vicinity

Stop 3: Grayton Beach State Park

Stop 4: WaterColor

Stop 5: Van Ness Butler RBA

Stop 6: Seaside

Stop 7: Santa Clara RBA

Stop 8: One Seagrove NBA

Stop 9: Eastern Lake Road @30A

The program will start this June and run through July.

The cost to ride is free.

