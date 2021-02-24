Advertisement

Rabid raccoon found in Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County health officials have confirmed a raccoon killed in the area has tested positive for rabies.

Bay County Health Department officials say the raccoon was killed in the area of Tram Road east of Star Avenue. This is the first confirmed case of rabies in the county this year. Last year, two rabid animals were reported in Bay County.

Health officials want to remind locals to avoid contact with wild and stray animals. In Florida, raccoons, bats, foxes, and unvaccinated cats are most frequently diagnosed with rabies.

“Exposure to rabies can be fatal. It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies,” Sandon S. Speedling, Administrator and Health Officer at the Bay County Health Department, said.

Rabies can be passed on to a person or animal by saliva and nervous tissue through a bite, scratch, or contact with mucous membranes like the eyes, nose, or mouth.

If a human is exposed to rabies, he or she can get a vaccine from the Bay County Health Department. Health officials say it is the only known effective treatment for rabies prevention in humans.

