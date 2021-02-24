Advertisement

Rebuild Florida hosts pop-up locations for Hurricane Michael repair applications

Eligible homeowners or eligible rental homes can receive assistance with repair, rebuild, or replacement of Hurricane Michael damaged homes.(Jarell Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are still struggling with home repairs after Hurricane Michael, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is accepting applications and has pop-up locations coming to our area.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity opened applications for homeowners late last month.

The pop-up locations in our area are:

DateCountyLocationHours
Wednesday, February 24WashingtonWashington Tax Office/DMV Chipley9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST
Wednesday, February 24GadsdenChattahoochee City Hall10 a.m. - 3 p.m. EST
Thursday, February 25FranklinFranklin Library Carrabelle9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST
Thursday, February 25LibertyLiberty County Public Library Bristol10 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST
Friday, February 26FranklinFranklin Library Carrabelle9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST
Friday, February 26WashingtonWashington Tax Office/DMV Chipley9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST
Saturday, February 27HolmesHolmes Chamber of Commerce Bonifay10 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST

The program has more than $246 million in funding to provide long-term assistance to homes impacted by Hurricane Michael. Eligible homeowners or eligible rental homes can receive assistance with repair, rebuild, or replacement of Hurricane Michael damaged homes.

Officials say assistance will be prioritized by low and moderate-income households and those with certain vulnerabilities, such as households with seniors, children, or people with special needs.

If you can’t make it to one of the pop-up events, you can still apply for the program online or at a Rebuild Florida Center.

