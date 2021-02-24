Search for Springfield burglary suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police need your help finding someone they believe is connected to multiple burglaries.

Springfield police released a photo of a man. They say the photo was taken by a security camera at one of the burglarized buildings. They say this man is wanted in connection with several residential burglaries on the south side of the city.

If you recognize this man, call the Springfield Police Department at 850-872-7545.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.