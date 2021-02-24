Advertisement

The City of Lynn Haven celebrates Black History Month with an art exhibit

The City of Lynn Haven had an art exhibit at the Senior Activity Club in honor of Black History Month
The City of Lynn Haven had an art exhbit at the Senior Activity Club in honor of Black History Month(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Lynn Haven celebrated Black History Month with an art exhibit at the Lynn Haven Senior Center.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s show was a walkthrough exhibit. Students from Deer Point Elementary, Lynn Haven Elementary, and Mowat Middle School showcased their art at the exhibit.

City commissioners came throughout the day to pick first, second, and third place winners from each school. The topic this year was ‘The Black Family.’

”I think it is important to have events like this one to honor the history, the black history and all of the contribution that the society and culture received from Black culture and notable people, we have several in the community that we would like to celebrate as well,” Evgeniya Stetsenkl with the City of Lynn Haven Marketing Team said.

Winners were announced at 4 p.m., right before the last commission meeting of the month.

