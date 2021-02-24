Three arrested in Bay County skimmer investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are facing charges for allegedly skimming credit cards at a local gas station.

During a proactive sweep throughout Bay County, sheriff’s deputies found a card skimmer at a gas pump. On February 19th, officials found someone tampering with the same pump. The suspects were arrested and taken to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was obtained on the suspects’ vehicle and during the search, investigators say they found numerous credit card skimmers and electronic equipment commonly used to swipe credit card data. They said they also found cards with re-encoded credit card data.

Tomas Bello, 48, of Orlando, was charged with possession of a credit card skimming device, possession of burglary tools, unauthorized access to an electronic device, and criminal use of personal identification information.

Sergio Perez-Cairo, 33, of Miami, was charged with possession of a credit card skimming device and unauthorized access to an electronic device.

Nolsen Sendra-Gonzalez, 36, also of Orlando, was charged with four counts of possession of a credit card skimming device, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, and tampering with evidence.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected.

