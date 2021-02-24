Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another chilly night here in the panhandle w/clear skies, light winds, and low humidity. That will allow for lows to fall into the low 40s inland w/upper 40s at the coast. As we head into Wednesday the warm up continues. Onshore winds will keep coastal temps in the upper 60s w/70s inland. Each day will get a bit warmer and more humid as we move through the weekend. Rain chances return to the forecast by Monday/Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.