Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather is on the way this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another chilly night here in the panhandle w/clear skies, light winds, and low humidity. That will allow for lows to fall into the low 40s inland w/upper 40s at the coast. As we head into Wednesday the warm up continues. Onshore winds will keep coastal temps in the upper 60s w/70s inland. Each day will get a bit warmer and more humid as we move through the weekend. Rain chances return to the forecast by Monday/Tuesday.

