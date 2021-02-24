Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar once again with clear skies overhead. We’ll be graced with plenty of sunshine from sun up to sun down just like yesterday!

However, right around sunrise this morning we may have to battle a little patchy fog in spots. I don’t think it will be too terribly thick to slow down morning commutes today. But in the days ahead we’ll certainly start to see it thickening up as more moisture gradually returns to the forecast.

Otherwise, it’s another cool start with temperatures getting started largely in the 40s. So early morning commuters, just like yesterday, will need to grab some sleeves to start the day especially before 9 or 10am. We won’t need the sleeves by lunch.

Temperatures warm pleasantly in the abundant sunshine into the 60s by mid-morning to upper 60s and low 70s by lunchtime. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s away from the coast. With an onshore southerly flow returning over our relatively cooler Gulf waters, that will act like a cooling influence for the beaches. That cool “spring-like” breeze on the beaches keeps temperatures from warming much more than the upper 60s.

Eventually, that onshore light breeze brings back more humidity as the late week unfolds. With added moisture, mornings will become foggier and afternoons will contain a few more clouds.

A weak cold front slides into the Southeast Thursday and Friday. But with a lack of deep moisture aloft we won’t be able to create much more than a stray sprinkle and a less than 10% chance you’ll catch it for five minutes or so. Skies turn mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday but stay mainly dry even into the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Our next slightly better rain chance shows up early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with a spring-feel as temperatures warm into the upper 60s for the beaches to low to mid 70s further inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us mostly sunny after foggy starts for the next several days with pleasant spring-like temperatures.

