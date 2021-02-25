Advertisement

CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.

You enter your ZIP code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock.

You can also search for a manufacturer, if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.

The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Castlight Health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men were arrested for allegedly skimming credit card information.
Three arrested in Bay County skimmer investigation
Flags were at half staff at the State Capitol Wednesday to honor talk show host Rush Limbaugh,...
Florida State Capitol flags lowered amid controversy
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a crash in Okaloosa County.
One dead, three injured in Okaloosa County crash
Bay County health officials have confirmed a raccoon killed in the area has tested positive for...
Rabid raccoon found in Bay County
Springfield Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted in connection with several...
Search for Springfield burglary suspect

Latest News

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.
Amber Alert issued for missing Ga. teenage girl
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can't wait for Trump's speech at CPAC.
Rep. Green looks forward to Trump CPAC speech
FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign alerts skiers to danger on Corona Bowl, known...
Avalanche danger high, 32 deaths confirmed this season
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen