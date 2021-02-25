Advertisement

Franklin County officials emphasize water safety

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County lost a person many in the community described as beloved.

Volunteer firefighter Brian Smith drowned last August trying to save someone else’s life.

”I have lived on this island for eight years and I have witnessed five drownings, it is something that is inevitable when you are surrounded by water,” Daniel Fortunas said. Fortunas is a volunteer firefighter in St. George Island.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department have implemented new safety measures to help prevent any more drownings from happening.

Since the incident, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is now requiring all deputies to have a life vest and flippers in their vehicles at all times.

Also, volunteer firefighters will no longer conduct water rescues.

”Anybody that sees someone in trouble is probably going to go in the water even if they are not trained,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Smith added if a deputy does go in the water for a rescue, they will be better equipped to save someone’s life.

“There is no excuse for someone getting in the water or allowing their children to get in the water when it’s a red flag or double red flag conditions. If you stay out of the water then you are going to save a life,” Smith said.

Fortunas warned folks to keep in mind the decisions they make can not only affect them but others.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Mark Johnston is charged with use of computer online to solicit a sex act from a child.
Bozeman athletic trainer charged after allegedly sending inappropriate messages, touching student
Three men were arrested for allegedly skimming credit card information.
Three arrested in Bay County skimmer investigation
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the district has more than 200 “missing" students.
Bay District Schools superintendent says over 200 kids are “missing”
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a crash in Okaloosa County.
One dead, three injured in Okaloosa County crash

Latest News

Florida schools are significantly safer today according to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...
Florida making progress on school safety
Getting the vaccine to homebound seniors is in the works.
Plans to get homebound seniors COVID-19 vaccine in the works in Walton County
A new website to sign up for the COVID vaccine is now in place in Walton County.
New website up and running for vaccines in Walton County
A new fire station will be built to serve the people living near Choctaw Beach in Walton County.
New fire station coming to Choctaw Beach in Walton County