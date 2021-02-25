Franklin County officials emphasize water safety

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County lost a person many in the community described as beloved.

Volunteer firefighter Brian Smith drowned last August trying to save someone else’s life.

”I have lived on this island for eight years and I have witnessed five drownings, it is something that is inevitable when you are surrounded by water,” Daniel Fortunas said. Fortunas is a volunteer firefighter in St. George Island.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department have implemented new safety measures to help prevent any more drownings from happening.

Since the incident, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is now requiring all deputies to have a life vest and flippers in their vehicles at all times.

Also, volunteer firefighters will no longer conduct water rescues.

”Anybody that sees someone in trouble is probably going to go in the water even if they are not trained,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Smith added if a deputy does go in the water for a rescue, they will be better equipped to save someone’s life.

“There is no excuse for someone getting in the water or allowing their children to get in the water when it’s a red flag or double red flag conditions. If you stay out of the water then you are going to save a life,” Smith said.

Fortunas warned folks to keep in mind the decisions they make can not only affect them but others.

