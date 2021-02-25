Advertisement

FSU hosting in-person graduation for spring 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University announced Thursday it is holding in-person graduation ceremonies for its spring 2021 graduates.

FSU President John Thrasher tweeted the announcement Thursday morning.

According to Thrasher’s announcement, 11 smaller ceremonies organized by individual colleges and departments will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center over two weekends: April 17 to April 18 and April 23 to April 24.

The announcement says the smaller ceremonies will allow for proper social distancing throughout the venue. Graduates are allowed to have four guests at the ceremony. FSU says masks will be required for all graduates and guests.

You can find the commencement ceremony schedule below or at this link:

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

  • 9 a.m.
    • Arts and Sciences: Computer Science and Psychology
  • 2 p.m.
    • Arts and Sciences: Biological Science, Chemistry and Biochemistry, College STEM Teaching, Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science, Mathematics, Physics, Scientific Computing, Statistics
  • 7 p.m.
    • Arts and Sciences: Anthropology, Classics, English, History, Humanities, Modern Languages & Linguistics, Philosophy, Religion, Women’s Studies
    • College of Music: All academic departments/programs

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

  • 2 p.m.
    • College of Nursing: All academic departments/programs
    • College of Education: All academic departments/programs
    • College of Applied Studies: All academic departments/programs
  • 7 p.m.
    • Dedman College of Hospitality: All academic departments/programs
    • Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship: All academic departments/programs
    • College of Fine Arts: All academic departments/programs
    • College of Medicine: All academic departments/programs

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

  • 9 a.m.
    • Social Sciences and Public Policy: Economics, Geography, International Affairs, Political Science, Public Health
  • 2 p.m.
    • Social Sciences and Public Policy: African-American Studies, Asian Studies, Demography, Social Science, Latin American Caribbean Studies, Askew School of Public Administration and Policy, Sociology, Urban and Regional Planning
    • College of Human Sciences: All academic departments/programs
  • 7 p.m.
    • College of Criminology and Criminal Justice: All academic departments/programs
    • FAMU-FSU College of Engineering: All academic departments/programs
    • The Graduate School: All academic departments/programs

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

  • 9 a.m.
    • College of Business: Accounting, Finance, Business Analytics, Information Systems and Supply Chain
  • 2 p.m.
    • College of Business: Business Administration, Management, Marketing, Risk Management/Insurance, Real Estate and Legal Studies
  • 7 p.m.
    • College of Communication and Information: All academic departments/programs
    • College of Social Work: All academic departments/programs

The university also says it is planning similar ceremonies in the early summer for its 2020 graduates who were recognized during virtual events. Dates and details for those ceremonies will be announced later.

