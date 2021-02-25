Advertisement

Glass blowing studio and gallery opens in Downtown Panama City

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Opening a new business during a pandemic is no easy feat, but a new establishment in Downtown Panama City is hoping to blow away any competition. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello joined us live with a demonstration.

Panama City Hot Glass is a new glass blowing studio and art gallery located on Harrison Avenue. They offer live glass blowing demonstrations and art you can take home that day. They’ll even be offering classes on how to do it yourself.

Business hours vary.

For more information and to see some glass blowing in action, watch Sam’s full interviews.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men were arrested for allegedly skimming credit card information.
Three arrested in Bay County skimmer investigation
Flags were at half staff at the State Capitol Wednesday to honor talk show host Rush Limbaugh,...
Florida State Capitol flags lowered amid controversy
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a crash in Okaloosa County.
One dead, three injured in Okaloosa County crash
Bay County health officials have confirmed a raccoon killed in the area has tested positive for...
Rabid raccoon found in Bay County
Springfield Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted in connection with several...
Search for Springfield burglary suspect

Latest News

THE WINNER OF THIS WEEK'S GOLDEN APPLE AWARD IS MAITE {MY-TEH} MAHONEY FROM SAINT JOHN CATHOLIC...
GOLDEN APPLE MAITE MAHONEY
HERE IN BAY COUNTY, NOT ONLY HAVE BUSINESSES FACED STRUGGLES FROM COVID-19, BUT ALSO FROM...
PC HOT GLASS FIRST INTERVIEW
HERE IN BAY COUNTY, NOT ONLY HAVE BUSINESSES FACED STRUGGLES FROM COVID-19, BUT ALSO FROM...
PC HOT GLASS
Florida schools are significantly safer today according to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...
Florida making progress on school safety