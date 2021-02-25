Advertisement

Kindergarten registration opens for 2021-2022 school year in Bay County

The extra funds will go towards BDS employee salaries, school safety, and mental health services.
The extra funds will go towards BDS employee salaries, school safety, and mental health services.(WJHG/WECP)
By Antonio Reese
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday officially opened registration day for parents looking to send their children to school for the first time in Bay County.

Bay District Schools is now accepting early applications for children who will look to begin kindergarten this August for the 2021-2022 school year.

With this new experience, parents may be concerned or worried their child could be unprepared or unsure of the curriculum.

Bay District Schools is offering kindergartner screeners to learn and help teach a child’s specific learning pattern.

“Parents have two options to enroll and register. They can go online to Bay District Schools’ main web page and at the bottom of the page, click on enrollment and registration and fill out the kindergarten application,” said Keri Weatherly, Bay District Schools’ director of elementary instruction.

Lora Frowert, president of Northview Elementary School, discusses how parents can help prepare their little ones for school.

“Parents can help prepare their child for kindergarten by reading to them daily and working on those skills that allow them to be a little more independent. Something like packing and unpacking their bookbags without help, anything that can help that transition into kindergarten goes smooth,” said Frowert.

For more information on registration, visit the Bay District Schools’ website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Mark Johnston is charged with use of computer online to solicit a sex act from a child.
Bozeman athletic trainer charged after allegedly sending inappropriate messages, touching student
Three men were arrested for allegedly skimming credit card information.
Three arrested in Bay County skimmer investigation
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the district has more than 200 “missing" students.
Bay District Schools superintendent says over 200 kids are “missing”
COVID-19 has had a profound effect on Bay District Schools students.
New COVID-19 safety, quarantine protocols for Bay District Schools

Latest News

60 grams was seized from two arrests
Two arrested in Franklin County drug bust
Wednesday, State Transportation workers broke ground on what will be the new intersection for...
New construction on major intersection near ECP Airport
The complex will be state-of-the-art, with five athletic fields for youth baseball and softball...
Update on the Southport Recreational Complex
More humid weather will return in the coming days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast