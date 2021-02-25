Kindergarten registration opens for 2021-2022 school year in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday officially opened registration day for parents looking to send their children to school for the first time in Bay County.

Bay District Schools is now accepting early applications for children who will look to begin kindergarten this August for the 2021-2022 school year.

With this new experience, parents may be concerned or worried their child could be unprepared or unsure of the curriculum.

Bay District Schools is offering kindergartner screeners to learn and help teach a child’s specific learning pattern.

“Parents have two options to enroll and register. They can go online to Bay District Schools’ main web page and at the bottom of the page, click on enrollment and registration and fill out the kindergarten application,” said Keri Weatherly, Bay District Schools’ director of elementary instruction.

Lora Frowert, president of Northview Elementary School, discusses how parents can help prepare their little ones for school.

“Parents can help prepare their child for kindergarten by reading to them daily and working on those skills that allow them to be a little more independent. Something like packing and unpacking their bookbags without help, anything that can help that transition into kindergarten goes smooth,” said Frowert.

For more information on registration, visit the Bay District Schools’ website.

