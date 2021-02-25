Advertisement

Liberty County shooting leaves one dead

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting from Thursday morning.
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting from Thursday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting from Thursday morning.

Deputies say around 9:47 a.m. EST, they received a call about a shooting near Torreya State Park, north of Bristol.

They say when they got there, one person was dead.

Deputies say they are investigating and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Scene Unit has been called out to assist.

