Advertisement

New construction on major intersection near ECP Airport

By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Highways 79 and 388 are arguably some of the busiest roads in Bay County.

“People utilize them to go to the airport. A lot of people are running late for flights or coming home. They’re excited to be home and want to be home. And it’s also a cut-through road to pier park. So there is a steady flow of traffic in the area,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

And with that, comes safety concerns.

“Obviously the less congestion you have at a roadway, that’s less opportunities for crashes to occur,” Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter said.

Wednesday, state transportation workers broke ground on what will be the new intersection for U.S. 388 and 79. The new intersection will now be just over a mile north on U.S. 79. Along with the other improvements made in the project, officials say they hope this change will improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

“Most importantly is going to be safety. If we can reduce congestion on a corridor and add safety improvements on a roadway, that’s always going to be our number one mission is to make sure that we have safety as the number one feature of any widening project,” Satter explained.

This is just one of the ways the Florida Department of Transportation is working to ease some of that airport traffic.

“We began widening a portion of 388 to State Road 79 to the airport last year. Going from two to four lanes, and also adding some other features along the corridor, a shared-use path. We’ll have bicycle lanes, as well as a roundabout at the entrance of the airport,” Satter said.

The entire ‘State Road 388 Widening Project’ is set to be completed by winter of 2023.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Mark Johnston is charged with use of computer online to solicit a sex act from a child.
Bozeman athletic trainer charged after allegedly sending inappropriate messages, touching student
Three men were arrested for allegedly skimming credit card information.
Three arrested in Bay County skimmer investigation
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the district has more than 200 “missing" students.
Bay District Schools superintendent says over 200 kids are “missing”
COVID-19 has had a profound effect on Bay District Schools students.
New COVID-19 safety, quarantine protocols for Bay District Schools

Latest News

The extra funds will go towards BDS employee salaries, school safety, and mental health services.
Kindergarten registration opens for 2021-2022 school year in Bay County
60 grams was seized from two arrests
Two arrested in Franklin County drug bust
The complex will be state-of-the-art, with five athletic fields for youth baseball and softball...
Update on the Southport Recreational Complex
More humid weather will return in the coming days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast