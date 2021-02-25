New construction on major intersection near ECP Airport

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Highways 79 and 388 are arguably some of the busiest roads in Bay County.

“People utilize them to go to the airport. A lot of people are running late for flights or coming home. They’re excited to be home and want to be home. And it’s also a cut-through road to pier park. So there is a steady flow of traffic in the area,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

And with that, comes safety concerns.

“Obviously the less congestion you have at a roadway, that’s less opportunities for crashes to occur,” Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter said.

Wednesday, state transportation workers broke ground on what will be the new intersection for U.S. 388 and 79. The new intersection will now be just over a mile north on U.S. 79. Along with the other improvements made in the project, officials say they hope this change will improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

“Most importantly is going to be safety. If we can reduce congestion on a corridor and add safety improvements on a roadway, that’s always going to be our number one mission is to make sure that we have safety as the number one feature of any widening project,” Satter explained.

This is just one of the ways the Florida Department of Transportation is working to ease some of that airport traffic.

“We began widening a portion of 388 to State Road 79 to the airport last year. Going from two to four lanes, and also adding some other features along the corridor, a shared-use path. We’ll have bicycle lanes, as well as a roundabout at the entrance of the airport,” Satter said.

The entire ‘State Road 388 Widening Project’ is set to be completed by winter of 2023.

