New fire station coming to Choctaw Beach in Walton County

A new fire station will be built to serve the people living near Choctaw Beach in Walton County.
A new fire station will be built to serve the people living near Choctaw Beach in Walton County.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A new fire station in Choctaw Beach will help Walton County residents north of Choctawhatchee Bay.

The station was unveiled Wednesday at a ceremony with Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in attendance.

The station will be big enough to hold an engine, one brush truck, and one tanker, according to Walton County Fire Rescue Chief Tracey Vause.

Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. said the new station will benefit the area as it continues to grow.

“We understood that this growing area in Choctaw Beach was going to require a growth in services and really a level of professionalism that we wanted to raise our whole operation to,” said Adkinson.

Vause said the station will also help the people who work there, and they’ll have room to grow at the new facility.

“Right now the facility they’re in is pretty old, and it’s really small quarters, and the capabilities of housing the type of apparatus we need in Choctaw Beach are limited, so it’s going to help them by giving them space for the equipment they need,” said Vause.

The budget for the station is $1.5 million.

It’s scheduled to be completed within a year.

