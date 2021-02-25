New website up and running for vaccines in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

There’s a new way to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Walton County.

The state-run website is now up and running. This puts you on the waitlist for the vaccine if you’re 65 or older. Once you’re confirmed to be on the waiting list, you’ll receive a call when it’s your turn to receive the vaccine. The list is first-come, first-served.

Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg said the new system will help their staff.

“Going to the state system takes a lot of the labor off of us, the state is paying for it so it doesn’t cost us a dime, and it’s managed by the state,” said Goldberg.

The number to call to get on the waitlist is (866) 201-3054 or you can click here.

