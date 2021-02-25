Advertisement

This week's Golden Apple Award winner is...

Published: Feb. 25, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The winner of this week’s Golden Apple Award is Maite Mahoney from Saint John Catholic Academy in Panama City

She is primarily a Physical Education teacher and has only been teaching for three years. According to her students, Mrs. Mahoney makes P-E fun!

She finds innovative ways to make the classes fun and creative games are just one way to get them exercising and learning about being a good sportsman. She also serves as a Resource Teacher helping other teachers by coordinating school-wide testing, writing, and meetings involving individual learning plans.

Recently, she arranged for the 5th graders to read and color with the kindergartners She is a staunch believer in children playing outside in the fresh air and using their minds to create different activities.

“It keeps them active outdoors and out of trouble when they’re just playing and being kids and that’s what I want them to be here, is to go outside and you know it’s okay to go outside and use your imagination. Just go play. If it’s building castles or if it is just riding your bike, it’s something to do outside. It gets you fresh air, relaxes you.” said Mrs. Mahoney.

. Mrs. Mahoney wears many hats and as one of her students said, “She does it with love and joy in her heart”

