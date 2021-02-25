Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with the exception of a few sprinkles found out in the Gulf as satellite is showing quite the expanse of low to mid level stratus clouds across the Panhandle. These clouds are coming from foggy conditions found to our west, largely west of Hwy331. The fog will last until roughly 8 or 9am.

Temperatures are mild in the low 60s on the coast to upper 50s inland for a pleasant start. Only those susceptible to feeling chilly will want the light jacket to get the early commute started. Despite the clouds, we’ll still get mild quickly this morning warming through the 60s to near 70 by lunchtime. Most in the Panhandle will see highs today reach the 70s, low 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland as we see some sunshine mix in with the clouds this afternoon. The coast should be able to reach the low 70s today as our southerly flow will be much lighter preventing that cool breeze off the Gulf waters from limiting high temperatures to the 60s.

It’s possible one of the stray sprinkles we see out in the Gulf make it to the coast. However, it’s a less than 10% chance for a 10min trace of rain today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow shapes up fairly similarly to what we have today.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs reach the low 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps this trend running right through the weekend with better rain chances returning for early next week.

