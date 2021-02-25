Advertisement

Two arrested in Franklin County drug bust

60 grams was seized from two arrests
60 grams was seized from two arrests(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the last few days, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have made two significant meth arrests. They say one was a drug trafficker deputies have been trying to catch for a while.

Altogether they seized 60 grams of meth worth thousands of dollars.

”Those guys that have those large amounts are selling smaller amounts to a lot of people in the community and feeding the addiction for those people. It is good to take out those dealers. People say, ‘Well, somebody else is going to come in.’ Well, they might, but it is going to be a while before they do when those people are out of commission,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Smith said his office will come up with new initiatives and new enforcement strategies to work on ending the meth problem in Franklin County.

