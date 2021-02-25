Update on the Southport Recreational Complex

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new recreational complex in Southport is in the works.

The complex will be state-of-the-art, with five athletic fields for youth baseball and softball leagues, batting cages, picnic pavilions, walking trails, and more.

It will be located on the east side of U.S. 77, just north of County Road 2300.

“The key of it is the old park is the Southport Ball Park. That’s what I’ve always heard it referred to ever since I’ve been here. And this will be just up the road, not too far away and will be very accessible. And will be, again, state of the art and for the benefit of the community,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

No start date has been finalized yet, but officials say the project is budgeted for 2022.

