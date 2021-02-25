Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Onshore winds have started to bring back more humidity to the panhandle. For tonight lows will likely be in the 50s instead of the 30s/40s like previous nights. With that moisture expect dense fog to become an issue tonight and over the next several nights. As we head into Thursday we will again see warmer, more spring like weather w/highs in the low 70s at the coast and mid to upper 70s inland. That warmer weather continues through the weekend with rain chances holding off until next week.

