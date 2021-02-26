Advertisement

Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, February 25

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball:

Franklin County 0 Bozeman 10

Holmes County 6 Northside Methodist Academy 3

Liberty County 3 Wakulla Christian School 6

Blountstown 2 Chipley 9

High School Softball:

Liberty County 5 Bozeman 2

Junior College Basketball/Women’s:

Pensacola 73 Gulf Coast 81

Northwest Florida 63 Tallahassee 42

Junior College Basketball/Men’s:

Pensacola 77 Gulf Coast 65

Northwest Florida 60 Tallahassee 91

