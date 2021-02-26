Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, February 25
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High School Baseball:
Franklin County 0 Bozeman 10
Holmes County 6 Northside Methodist Academy 3
Liberty County 3 Wakulla Christian School 6
Blountstown 2 Chipley 9
High School Softball:
Liberty County 5 Bozeman 2
Junior College Basketball/Women’s:
Pensacola 73 Gulf Coast 81
Northwest Florida 63 Tallahassee 42
Junior College Basketball/Men’s:
Pensacola 77 Gulf Coast 65
Northwest Florida 60 Tallahassee 91
