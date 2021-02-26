Advertisement

Bay County is seeing fewer COVID-19 cases

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly one year after the pandemic began, local hospitals are seeing positive changes.

Just in the last two weeks, doctors say they have seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases.

With fewer cases, Bay County has decided to move its testing sites to one location. They said the need for multiple sites just isn’t there.

Dr. Amir Haghighat says at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical, COVID-19 admissions are down 30 percent.

“We used to have two floors -- and we even had two floors and an overflow floor -- now we are now down to just one isolation floor for all the patients who have COVID-19,” Haghighat said.

People getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a big reason for the decline, but not the only one.

“A lot of it is just our experience with the virus. I think initially people were freaking out; they thought they could get it from a grocery bag and then they realized it is an air-born virus and started emphasizing the masks more. I think that made a big difference,” Dr. Amir Haghighat said.

Even though COVID-19 cases are down, doctors say we still need to be cautious.

“Keep living your life, we can’t always be scared. We have to be brave as we move forward, but you also have to be smart,” Dr. Haghighat said.

