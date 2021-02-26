Fifty apply for Panama City Beach city manager job

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Al Shortt will only be in the interim city manager position for 90 days, so the search for a new city manager is on.

As of Thursday, the city has received 49 applications for the position.

The city will stop accepting applications on March 4. On March 5, the council will hold a special meeting to start dissecting the city manager applications.

Background checks on those applicants have already begun.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon says he is confident this position will permanently be filled before Shortt’s time is up.

