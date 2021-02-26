Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a cloudy and foggy start with no significant chance of rain on radar. However, we do have a very heavy mist occurring with the fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9am CST time this morning. You’ll wan to give yourself a few minutes extra out the door this morning in anticipation of slow travels.

Temperatures are once again pleasant starting off the day in the upper 50s inland to low 60 on the coast. So you may want to reach for the light, comfy, rain jacket if you’ll be spending more than just a quick trip outside.

Once we get past about 10am this morning, the fog lifts out to a bit of cloud cover. Those clouds will gradually break apart through the midday and we’ll get some sunshine into the afternoon.

Temperatures warm into the 70s just about widespread over NWFL today with upper 70s inland to low 70s for the coast. With southerly flow off the relatively cooler Gulf waters near 60°, some beaches may only reach the upper 60s. We’ll see this southerly flow become a bit more predominant in the forecast for the weekend.

High pressure slides out east into the Atlantic and the clockwise winds around the western side of the ridge will lend toward more southerly flow across the Northern Gulf Coast. That will pump up the warmth and humidity into a stalled out frontal boundary across MS, AL, and GA to our north. Heavier rains will be found across those states into the weekend.

But for NWFL, only a stray isolated rain chances exists today and into the weekend with otherwise a bit more cloud cover into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy and foggy conditions in the morning give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and an isolated 10% chance for a brief light shower. Highs today reach the upper 60s for beaches, to low 70s around the bays, with upper 70s near 80° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very similar setup for the weekend with perhaps a bit more cloud cover throughout the day.

