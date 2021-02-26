Local craft beer and wine bar features “novel” theme

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new watering hole in St. Andrews has many people bookin’ on over to Beck Ave. to check it out. Some are even calling its theme “novel.”

The new craft beer and wine bar is named the Lie’brary on Beck, and is a new chapter for its owners. They also own the Salty Hobo and House of Henry, among other establishments.

“We just wanted something different,” said Marketing, Promotions, and Events Director Jake Navarro. “We wanted something where everyone felt included and we wanted a good theme.”

That theme is books.

“[It’s] kind of a play on words like lie L-I-E’ brary,” said Navarro. “Say ‘hey, I’m going to the library’ and you’re actually coming to a beer and wine bar with books by the way. I mean, there are books here.”

And lots of them, numbering in the hundreds.

“And we took a lot of care and pride into putting this establishment together to make sure that people come in and they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, this looks like a library,’” said Navarro. “And I can drink here too. And play games.”

The books are there to be read, traded, checked out, bought, you name it.

“We will sell ‘em a book and a beer if they want,” said Navarro.

And don’t worry about dealing with a card catalog.

“No, because when you mix alcohol with books, [the] Dewey Decimal [system] goes out the window,” said a laughing Navarro. “So we’re staying away from the Dewey Decimal system here. It’s kind of a free for all on our shelves.”

And you don’t need to be a bookworm to throw down a cold one or mingle with others at the Lie’brary on Beck.

“We get all types of people coming in and they come in and they feel accepted,” said Navarro. “They feel comfortable. And that’s exactly the type of atmosphere we want to put in this bar. It’s a library. You know, everybody’s welcome at the library.”

Tuesday is trivia night and Wednesday is game night. And weekends the Lie’brary on Beck features live music.

“The response has been overly positive,” said Navarro. “People are walking in and they’re overwhelmed by just how nice this place is and kind of low-key it is. I mean this is kind of a hidden gem right now.”

The Lie’brary on Beck has a coffee shop feel, just without the coffee.

“We’re starting to gain popularity,” said Navarro.

And the owners along with Navarro say this is just the spot for a ‘happily ever after.’

“There couldn’t be a better spot for this place to be than right here in St. Andrews,” said Navarro. “I think the word is spreading about the Lie’brary on Beck.”

During the week they’ll post a picture of the ‘book of the day’ on their Facebook and Instagram accounts and whoever finds that book first and brings it to the bartender gets a drink on the house. They’ll also once in a while hide money in one of the books.

The Lie’brary on Beck is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from noon to 10 p.m., and Saturday from noon to midnight. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more visit its Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.