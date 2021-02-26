Advertisement

Looking for positive news from this week? 850 Good News has the recap

By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Fridays, we take a look back at the positive news that happened this week

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to people 65 and older in Florida. Some senior citizens in Bay County are concerned about how they’ll get to their appointments.

To ease their concerns, the Bay County Public Transit System is offering a free ride to those with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The transit system is working directly with Bay County Council on Aging to help seniors get vaccinated.

“They were overwhelmed in the beginning and they were frightened, I think they are relieved now that there are answers for them, that they know that people are working really hard to make sure they get those vaccinations.” Said Bay County Council on Aging Executive Director Elizabeth Coulliette.

The community is lending a helping hand to the Lone Star State.

After the devastating winter storm Texas recently experienced, WPAP, Bill Byrd Kia, and Bay County locals came together to fill a tractor-trailer loaded with water to take to Texas.

“We’re like, yeah, let’s take them some water after that massive ice storm that they’ve had,” said WPAP radio host Dr. Shane. “There’s so many people just begging for pure, clean, drinking water. That’s exactly what we’re loading up.”

Locals say this is just one way to pay back the Texans who helped our area after Hurricane Michael.

A new shop is open in Panama City, and it will blow your mind.

At Panama City Hot Glass, you can watch glassblowers inside a historic downtown building.

The shop has some hot ideas that are in the works, like offering classes where you can blow glass yourself.

That wraps up this week’s 850 good news.

