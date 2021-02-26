Advertisement

Mosley students celebrate Black History Month

Famous black historical figures
Famous black historical figures(WJHG)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There are many ways to observe Black History Month and Mosley High School students made the most of it with a visual presentation of the highlights of Black culture.

Students were given the opportunity to view the people and events that were instrumental in the advancement of the Black culture in America.

During each of the seven periods during the school day, different areas of interest were shown, which included cultural contributions, women who made a difference, and military milestones.

Students asked questions of the narrators after each session was completed. The entire program was built by students.

“There are seven periods in a whole day for the students. So, we did something different for each period and to walk away with I hope people are encouraged with the whole program so they could do whatever they feel like in life and that it’s not impossible. “said Mosley senior Shayla Holmes.

Several Bay District Schools also had Black History Month programs with different formats, but all had the intention of promoting the value of the Black community.

