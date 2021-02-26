One woman dead after shooting in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A woman is dead following a shooting in Liberty County Thursday.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place around 8:45 a.m. near Torreya State Park, located north of Bristol. Investigators say they found a handgun at the scene and confirmed it was a stolen firearm belonging to Traves Gilyard, 20, who they say is a person of interest in the crime.

Gilyard has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but believe it’s an isolated incident.

