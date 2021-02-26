Advertisement

One woman dead after shooting in Liberty County

Shots fired graphic.
Shots fired graphic.(Associated Pess)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A woman is dead following a shooting in Liberty County Thursday.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place around 8:45 a.m. near Torreya State Park, located north of Bristol. Investigators say they found a handgun at the scene and confirmed it was a stolen firearm belonging to Traves Gilyard, 20, who they say is a person of interest in the crime.

Gilyard has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but believe it’s an isolated incident.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new airline will be flying out of our area this spring.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
Military officials say some type of aircraft incident took place at Tyndall Air Force Base late...
Two pilots injured after aircraft crash at Tyndall Air Force Base
Flags were at half staff at the State Capitol Wednesday to honor talk show host Rush Limbaugh,...
Florida State Capitol flags lowered amid controversy
Springfield Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted in connection with several...
Search for Springfield burglary suspect
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting from Thursday morning.
Liberty County shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

A new watering hole in St. Andrews has many people bookin' on over to check it out. In this...
LIE'BRARY ON BECK
A new federal mask mandate is now in effect for all commercial and public maritime vehicles,...
BOAT MASKS
One local political party opposes Bay District Schools proposed millage rate increase.
GOP AGAINST BDS MILLAGE RATE
The city is seeing about $125,000 worth of damage.
Panama City Beach discussing tornado sirens