Advertisement

Panama City Beach discussing tornado sirens

The city is seeing about $125,000 worth of damage.
The city is seeing about $125,000 worth of damage.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An EF-0 tornado touched down in Panama City Beach earlier this month. The storm has sparked a conversation within the city.

Panama City Beach is seeing about $125,000 worth of damage from the tornado.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon suggested at Thursday’s city council meeting that the council should talk about installing tornado sirens.

The council is looking to discuss how much it will cost and where the sirens should be placed around the city.

Sheldon says he wants to provide Panama City Beach with a warning that doesn’t come from your phone.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flags were at half staff at the State Capitol Wednesday to honor talk show host Rush Limbaugh,...
Florida State Capitol flags lowered amid controversy
Bay County health officials have confirmed a raccoon killed in the area has tested positive for...
Rabid raccoon found in Bay County
Three men were arrested for allegedly skimming credit card information.
Three arrested in Bay County skimmer investigation
Springfield Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted in connection with several...
Search for Springfield burglary suspect
One person is dead and three people are hurt after a crash in Okaloosa County.
One dead, three injured in Okaloosa County crash

Latest News

A new federal mask mandate is now in effect for all commercial and public maritime vehicles,...
BOAT MASKS
One local political party opposes Bay District Schools proposed millage rate increase.
GOP AGAINST BDS MILLAGE RATE
City council will hold a special meeting on March 5th.
Fifty apply for Panama City Beach city manager job
Famous black historical figures
Mosley students celebrate Black History Month