Panama City Beach discussing tornado sirens

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An EF-0 tornado touched down in Panama City Beach earlier this month. The storm has sparked a conversation within the city.

Panama City Beach is seeing about $125,000 worth of damage from the tornado.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon suggested at Thursday’s city council meeting that the council should talk about installing tornado sirens.

The council is looking to discuss how much it will cost and where the sirens should be placed around the city.

Sheldon says he wants to provide Panama City Beach with a warning that doesn’t come from your phone.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.